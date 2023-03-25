It might not have been all that tactful to say the dogs at Stillwater Animal Welfare needed to be adopted so they aren’t euthanized, but if that’s the truth then it’s the best policy.
Animal Welfare operates as a no-kill shelter. That’s not uncommon, but it is something we should take pride in and the kind of the thing we should work to maintain.
The shelter got overwhelmed. They reached out. We hope it works.
There are two dog adoption events right in front of us. The first is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Renaissance Assisted Living, 1400 E. McElroy. One of after that is 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at Bluepeak, 623 S. Main.
And, you can go the shelter, located at 1710 S. Main, during office hours throughout the week.
If you can’t adopt, there are other ways to help. Go to the city website and search for Animal Welfare and you can find links to donating items through Walmart or Amazon. Also, volunteers are needed to walk dogs, play with cats and help socialize animals. Volunteers have to be 18 or over or accompanied by a guardian.
Also, generally be a better pet owner by only taking in those you know you can take care of and making sure your pets are spayed and neutered.
What we could really use, though, is a new shelter. Ours is in bad shape. We almost had the opportunity to vote for a small tax increase to support a new shelter, but City Council pulled it from the ballot. That was the wrong move, but we won’t dwell on it. We think the community would get behind a new shelter and fully support another vote to make it happen.
Let’s not act like there’s nothing we can do to take care of our pet population.
