Thursday night games aren’t the easiest on the home fans, but, there might be some perks.
College football season has arrived in Stillwater as Oklahoma State hosts Central Michigan.
We all remember how the last game ended on a never-should-have-happened untimed down.
Crazy game.
It only adds to the anticipation.
No, Thursday’s aren’t exactly ideal for Stillwater but it might not be a bad thing for the Pokes.
In a time when television audience become a big marketing metric and can mean everything when it comes to conference realignment talk and those kinds of deals, the Cowboys have a chance to gain a bigger cut by playing this Thursday.
The Cowboys are the highest ranked team playing tonight. And, people should know the history between the two programs. It’s primetime.
The other matchups during the same time slot can’t be nearly as intriguing.
All and all. Not a bad deal.
The Cowboys will get to show off a new field.
They’ll also get to show us if they have what it takes to capture the same kind of magic they did last season.
In a game like this, we hope the Cowboys can exit the field with a win and no injuries.
A long weekend might feel a bit longer without a ball game here, but it should be fun.
Perkins Road should be a bit more navigable. We hope that helps.
Go Pokes!
