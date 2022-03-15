Our thanks to the Stillwater League of Women Voters for making the rounds at public boards for Sunshine Week. Sunshine Week is a yearly observation dedicated to open government.
It aligns with our mission as a free press to ensure that the public maintains every right to know what its government is doing, how public funds are used, and generally, as a check on government power.
Sunshine Week aligns with the birthday of James Madison, who originally drafted 19 amendments and had 10 ratified by states to become the Bill of Rights.
In his 1789 speech proposing the Bill of Rights, Madison makes clear his intentions for a free press, saying “The people shall not be deprived or abridged of their right to speak, to write, or to publish their sentiments; and the freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of liberty, shall be inviolable.”
We are able to clearly understand the value of a free press by seeing what happens to nations that are deprived of it.
Madison firmly believed that the true power of a free nation should be derived from its people.
For that power to be exercised the public has to know what’s going on. It’s our duty to make that happen.
Our thanks to those who understand and help us uphold that responsibility.
