“OK, Boomer,” is meant to imply an out-of-touch generation, a generation that doesn’t need to try and exist in the same social media space as Millennials or Gen Z. That term takes on a fresh meaning, for former Vice President Joe Biden. For Biden, it’s more like, “OK, Boomer, way to go. We showed those whippersnappers.”
Here’s the thing, you can talk all you want, but you still have to vote to make a change in the this country.
A few notes from exits polls during Super Tuesday:
• Sanders did the best with younger voters, but, as usual, younger votes were heavily outnumbered.
This wasn’t unexpected. But the coalition Biden is building, even if they’re not young revolutionaries, is more likely to vote.
• Late deciders played heavily in Biden’s wins
That means there were still a whole lot of folks who were not fixed on any one candidate. Many may have just decided in the last couple of days, or even at the booth. Most of those went for Biden. Could that be because Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out and threw their support behind Biden? Did progressives split their votes between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren? Did Biden benefit from the momentum of a win in South Carolina? Maybe Biden just felt like the safe bet?
• It’s far from over
Super Tuesday was a good indication of momentum, but the primary is about gaining delegates, not just winning states. Bloomberg dropped out, and can likely funnel a lot of his money and support to Biden. Also, Biden doing well in the south may not be a good indicator of exactly how many progressives are out there waiting to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.