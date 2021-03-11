There are always a few whoppers and a handful of humdingers, but the 2021 legislative session seems to be a special kind of year for bills that, if passed and signed by the governor, will face judiciary review.
They may not make it past the Oklahoma Supreme Court because they may not be exactly Constitutional.
For example:
• Recriminalizing medical marijuana laws that were approved by voters
• Making it illegal to publish some videos of police
• Creating more obstacles for protesting
• Various bills criminalizing different forms of abortion
• Giving the state legislature the authority to act against federal orders
We have higher courts for a reason, to weigh in on laws and as a check on the legislative and executive branches. We even have a state attorney general who can file suit against an executive order, which he has filed, against Biden, on behalf of Oklahomans (oil and gas).
The system seems to work.
Our legislature seemingly seeks to grant themselves more and more power every year.
We believe in representation, but we also believe voices shouldn’t be drowned out in a chorus of partisan politicking.
We’d like to see the end of Daylight Saving Time, but we know that there are more important things going on.
Lest we chalk everything up to grandstanding, the goal on the abortion bills is a little more targeted, because the goal there is to actually see if they can get some of these appeals heard by the US Supreme Court and find a way to overturn Roe V. Wade.
It’s ambitious, and if not Oklahoma, it could be that some other state gets something in front of SCOTUS.
