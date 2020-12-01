The December of 2020 doesn’t really feel like the December of the pandemic, does it?
Meaning we won’t really feel like we’ve found a trail out of the woods until we get the vaccine to as many people as possible. In the meantime, we continue to rely on our neighbors being neighborly, and more than anything hoping and praying we can ride it out until then.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is declaring Dec. 3 as a Day of Prayer and fasting. Is fasting the right thing to do for our immune systems? Not sure, but most of us have been in the prayer posture for a while.
It does make us think, because if you remember some of the most inane rhetoric of the campaign cycle, we heard how “all of this will go away” once the election is over.
Not quite.
But, while we here in the real world are dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic like overcrowded hospitals and trying to pay the rent, it does seem as if politicians have lost focus, like they aren’t taking the battle as seriously as they did during campaign time. That goes for both sides of the aisle, really.
Our country still needs another round of CARES funds. Our state needs a special session. Instead, we’re being told to ride it out, to hang in there, to keep praying.
There are actual, legitimate moves our lawmakers could be making, but are determined to let partisan gridlock win the day.
Somewhat progressive think tank Oklahoma Policy Institute listed a number of reasons why a special session in Oklahoma would help.
Among them: Allowing public bodies to meet virtually again; attempt to mitigate the tidal wave of evictions that could be looming and get a head start on expanding and funding Medicaid.
We’re tired of inaction, and we’re eager for leadership.
