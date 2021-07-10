What’s it going to take to get people to buy in to free, readily available and proven effective COVID-19 vaccines?
For the majority of those not immunized in the U.S., let’s face it, there really isn’t a magic key to unlock that state of mind.
After being dealt so much hardship, the quickest path out of it is being rebuked because of political ideology, denial of science or fear.
Maybe we can focus on that last one, because a lot of us are really struggling with what we can do.
It might even be rational to have concern for chemicals going into your body if you’re not used to immunizations, and we can understand anxiety when you learn about potential side effects.
If there is one takeaway, in the face of so much misinformation or downright dismissal of the vaccine, it should be in knowing that tens of millions have been vaccinated with very few reported mishaps. COVID-19 however, actually contracting it, has led to 4 million deaths worldwide, with others who have survived to live with lasting health problems.
The greatest fear should be the possibility of infecting those we love with a disease that could kill them. Why isn’t that our driving factor?
Vaccinations are effective now. If a virus is allowed to thrive and mutate, we can’t always say how effective they’ll be in the future.
People have never had better access to the information. Their choices for information play a major role in what they’re willing to believe, but it shouldn’t mean trying to convince someone what’s best for them, their family, their community and their country is out of reach.
We’re get tired of fighting misinformation, but it’s a worthy battle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.