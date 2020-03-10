Resilient Payne County is an organization that would rather not exist.
Allow us to explain.
RPC was created by several caring individuals involved in social service organizations within Payne County, places like CASA, Wings of Hope, Payne County Youth Services, United Way, Big Brother/Big Sisters, Stillwater Cares, to name a few. They deal often with children who have experienced different kinds of trauma. Unfortunately, Oklahoma doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to what they call adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs. They learned more about the science of ACEs, and how there are ways in which children who have experience these things can still be made resilient, into healthy and functioning adults.
The other half of the formula are protective and compensatory experiences, or PCEs, which can mitigate or counter adverse experiences. An example of ACEs, would be physically abuse, an example of PCEs would be a supportive peer.
Resilient children become functional adults who raise children with fewer ACEs. That’s the goal. That’s breaking a cycle. That’s what RPC would rather not have to exist.
Now, according to board member Sheri Carter, Resilient Payne County has been formed as a 501c3 nonprofit, which will allow them to fundraise and further its mission.
Currently, RPC is still in its education phase, which includes expanding teaching people about ACEs and PCEs but also expanding its network. A good start for anyone interested would be to go to the March 31 meeting, open to the public at 5:30 p.m., at the Wes Watkins Auditorium. You can hear Chan M. Hellman discuss hope and Kari Pratt discuss mental health initiatives.
Thank you and congratulations to the founders of RPC. We wish you continued success. For more information check out resilientpaynecounty.org.
