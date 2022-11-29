If there’s isn’t a Stillwater Athletics award for toughness and grit, there should be.
And it should be named after former girls basketball coach Kendra Kilpatrick.
Kilpatrick died Sunday at 36. Earlier this year she stepped away from coaching a basketball team that she led to the state tournament. Two years earlier, she was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer.
She never stopped fighting and never lost faith.
It always seems unfair when those who ultimately die of complications of cancer are described as having “lost the battle.”
That isn’t true of most people. It wasn’t true of Kilpatrick.
Cancer doesn’t win anything.
It didn’t take Kilpatrick’s faith in Christ, her love for her family, her joy for seeing her students excel nor the inspiration so many derived from her tenacity.
It weakened her body.
Not her resolve.
She loved and was loved. And that love persists.
Our deep condolences to the Kilpatrick family, her friends, her students and her players and our thanks, for keeping her strong.
It won’t be easy, but we hope her strength has rubbed off on those around her and they will be buoyed by those memories as they grieve.
A true testament to toughness.
