Quick hits for the week, because it’s pretty much football season so we might as well hit a few things.
• Mike Gundy didn’t name a starting quarterback. So what? He doesn’t have to. The News Press has been critical of Gundy when warranted, but while it my frustrating, because you might have ‘your guy’ you think should helm the offense, Gundy knows what he’s doing here. Surprise is good. Maybe there really isn’t one player much ahead of the other. Maybe Gundy likes the way it bothers folks and keeps the conversation going. Who knows? It’s fine. Malcolm Rodriguez could probably go behind center and beat Oregon State.
• Westwood Elementary School isn’t ready for school. It’s tough on parents, it’s tough on the staff there and it’s really just too bad. It should also give the school board something to think about the next time they are debating on construction bids. Are expectations clear enough?
• It’s been a weird month for Stillwater schools. Kudos to the employee or employees who alerted SPD to a sex offender on campus in a really quick manner. That act may have kept children from harm. There was also the lockdown/lockout situation at Skyline. The school said it was an unauthorized parent, the parents told Channel 2 it was a dispute about a child having been left unattended. The different sides of the story will probably stay different depending on who you ask. A concern we have is with parents who rush to schools that have been locked down thinking they can come get their children. That’s actually probably doing more harm than good in many situations and getting in the way of law enforcement. Does the district have a policy of letting parents know when they need to stay put as well?
