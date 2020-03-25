We got the question a few times, “Can’t you tell us about the survival rate, or report on those recovering?”
It would be great if we could, and maybe we can in a kind of anecdotal way. But from a data standpoint, it just doesn’t exist. For one, the state health department has kept tight reins on the information. For another, as far as we know, we are still in the very early stages of the community spread. And yet, again, because testing was scarce for so long we actually don’t know how many people have already run through the illness without having major symptoms.
What we can do, is highlight something that is spreading regardless of mandate or protocol, and that’s kindness. We know for sure, even though we can’t gather in large groups, that there have been many acts of kindness already in this community.
People are donating time and material to create masks. People are donating food, money and time to people in need. Businesses, nonprofits, our local government and individuals have all stepped up.
It makes us proud to be residents of Payne County.
Let’s encourage kindness at every opportunity.
And, if you’re so inclined, you can do us a favor. Let us know about folks who are touching the community with their kindness. We’d like to learn about deeds large and small, and we’re sure our readers would, too.
Send your ideas and contact information to editor@stwnewspress.com or leave us a message at 405-880-3025 x201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.