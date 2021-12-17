We’ve begun the Afghan resettlement process in Stillwater.
A lot of incredible volunteers and donors have pitched in and we’ve still got a long way to go.
They’ll continue to need volunteers. They’ll continue to need donations. We can’t ignore this once the gloss wears off like it’s the cause of the day. It’s a cause we have to stay invested in for a long time.
These people are here because they were allied to our military efforts and it isn’t safe for them at home. Stillwater has to be home for them, and we can make it that way.
That’s why the next expression is troubling, even though we know it isn’t shared by the majority.
“We have homeless people right here that could use that help.”
We do.
What’s stopping you?
Most of us know that doing good for one cause does not prevent you from doing good for another.
Sure, we all have limitations of time and money that prevent us from spreading goodwill to everyone who could use it, but we know calling down people who are helping our Afghan allies resettle is really more about resentment, ignorance and darker lines of thinking.
Have you donated to the Pioneer Pantry?
Have you donated to shelters?
Simply supporting policies that lead to removing restrictions to permanent housing doesn’t cost that much.
There are a lot of ways to help, complaining about the people who are trying to make Stillwater a better place isn’t one of them.
Find more information about the effort on the Afghan Family Project – Stillwater webpage at global.okstate.edu/afghan-project/index.html and stay up to date on needs by joining the Stillwater Refugee Resettlement group on Facebook.
