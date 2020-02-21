At Oklahoma State University, there is a large amount of research on a variety of different subjects going on all the time.
OSU students and faculty go to great lengths to make new discoveries or develop new technologies.
A recent research development out of OSU has created the potential for the university and the City of Stillwater to come up with a way to create usable energy out of an ever-increasing amount of yard waste. OSU’s New Product Development Center has built a prototype of a downdraft gasifier that burns dry materials to produce a synthetic gas. That gas could be used to fuel an internal combustion engine or generator.
The device might burn cardboard, paper, plant material, and more.
Robert Taylor, director of the NPDC, said the center wants to partner with the City to develop a prototype that could potentially burn up to 5,000 pounds of yard waste per day. Taylor said the system could create up to 60 kilowatts at any time.
This is an exciting development for OSU’s research endeavors. With the potential for setting up a partnership with the City of Stillwater, it’s not impossible to think other places could follow our lead. They’d have OSU to thank for that.
It’s a great example of the pioneering research being undertaken at OSU, and one that has legitimate practical purposes. It’s also an example of the hard work that goes into the research projects at OSU, especially the New Product Development Center.
It is great to see a way in which the university and the city can come together to utilize the tremendous minds who are present on OSU’s campus. It’s also great to have city leadership open to the idea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.