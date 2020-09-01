Maybe you’ve seen the “6 percent” post floating around, but it probably left out some needed context.
It was even amplified by big media figures. Sometimes misinformation can work that way.
At the end of last week, people hopped on to a website posting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and said the posting implied that only 6 percent of COVID-19-related deaths are solely from COVID-19 and that would mean people were dying “with” the disease but not “from it.”
The “6 percent” headline was an attempt at a bombshell expose, but it is neither.
It’s mainly due to wanting desperately to create a revisionist history for all things COVID-19 related, but it’s also a misunderstanding or intentional misleading of how disease works, and how death certificates work. Because that provisional count from the CDC was based on death certificate data and was used with what they call comorbidities – or other causes of deaths.
More than one thing can kill us. We’ve known this for a long time. Underlying health conditions make the disease worse. We’ve known this for quite a while. Age is a factor. Yep. Knew it.
It boils down to this. If you catch COVID-19, have a miserable time with it and die of a heart attack, your cause of death might be mainly listed as cardiac arrest. That kind of stuff happens with the regular flu and cancer all the time. It is extremely rare to die of “only the disease.”
If you really want to go on a truth-seeking mission, check out the part of the CDC website that goes into great lengths about excess deaths. There you’ll find that the total predicted number of excess deaths since Feb. 1, 2020, have been somewhere between 183,000 and 245,300.
COVID-19 is killing people by the tens of thousands. We take no joy having to re-emphasize this against the constant stream of misinformation, but we’ll do it for as long as it takes.
