Passing a citizen-led ballot initiative into law in Oklahoma is not easy.
Some in the Legislature would be OK if it were more difficult.
Their stated reasoning, as mentioned in a recent CNHI Oklahoma story, is that the current process leaves rural Oklahomans without as much say.
That’s not inaccurate.
It’s a very fair point to believe that rural voters should be represented at the Capitol. It’s a good point to bring up when discussing the redistribution of public school funds, but in this case, it also means killing an initiative would take convincing a much, much smaller group of people.
Take for example, Medicaid expansion, State Question 802 that was on the same ballot as the June 2020 primary. Relative to Oklahoma’s conservative politics, we would call that a progressive measure. In Beaver County, up at the start of the panhandle, they voted No by 72 percent, in Bryan County in southeastern Oklahoma they voted no by 57 percent and in Delaware County, they voted No by 60 percent. As we know, the vote passed. These are all places in Oklahoma at least an hour a way from any urban or suburban centers. Those combined total votes from those three counties – 13,976. Payne County, which voted Yes by 57 percent, had 13,187 vote on that state question.
Are Payne County votes worth any less?
One proposal is that amendments to the state constitution have to receive support from 75 percent of counties, and if it the drive falls short of that threshold, the amendment would only take effect in counties that approved it.
Is that even logistically possible?
Orlando Rep. John Pfeiffer is proposing HJR 1027, which would require an equal number of signatures from voters in each of the five congressional districts.
“Right now, you could get all of your signature requirements from one day at the State Fair or a couple of weeks outside of Quail Springs Mall (in Oklahoma City),” Pfeiffer said.
Anecdotally, we know it’s much more difficult than that. We’ve seen plenty of failed petition drives. It takes more than just gathering a bunch of signatures to get something on the ballot.
