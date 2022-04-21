We are all, in some way, patrons of the arts.
No, we don’t all have the means to build venues, sponsor events or commission great works of art, but we can take in a show. We can go see a film. We can support upcoming musicians at recitals.
And, as patrons of the arts in Stillwater, we are quite spoiled.
April, pandemic aside, has always been one of our busiest times of year for events, but this year seems to have an extra buzz with the performing arts.
Just take a look at everything going on, and please consider patronizing our arts community: On the stage this week we have OSU Theatre performing “The Wedding Singer” and The McKnight Center hosting “South Pacific.” Town and Gown is presenting the 10th Annual Short Play Festival Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday marks the return of the Red Dirt Film festival. The OSU Greek community is having Spring Sing on Friday.
Next week is Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe and Calf Fry. Down the road, Perkins is about to begin hosting the Cimarron Breeze concert series. The Stillwater High School performing arts department is going to perform “Footloose” beginning April 28.
That’s a lot of options to show our support.
FYI, we get a lot of help sorting out our events calendar with help from Visit Stillwater. You can find information on a lot of this stuff, including links to tickets at visitstillwater.org/events/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.