It should be game day, if the rug doesn’t get pulled out from under us by the time of this writing and kickoff.
Every day seems precarious with our sporting events, so we’re just kind of hoping for the best.
Payne County still isn’t doing all that hot with our COVID-19 count, so what would normally be a light-hearted welcome back for fans now comes with a few caveats.
We all probably know by now that OSU is not allowing tailgating on campus, but we also now that there are plenty of places just off campus that could hold a lot of people.
The City of Stillwater will not allow tailgating on public property or rights of way.
Large gatherings are strongly discouraged by the City of Stillwater, most people who believe in science and we will throw our hat in the ring, as well. We believe the stadium might likely have the ability to keep people at a distance, mainly sticking to the groups they arrived with, but that may not be the case in other areas close to campus.
Just so you know, face coverings, even in public and outdoors, are required in areas that don’t allow for distancing.
We can’t say for sure how the City will enforce the following of guidelines, but we know that the breaking of guidelines could lead to further restrictions down the road.
“The City will be monitoring the adherence to these guidelines and will respond to any arising situations as appropriate,” City Manager Norman McNickle said in a press release.
Does that mean a fine? It doesn’t say, but we would like to get through this without a ruckus.
Whatever the cost or penalty, the risk to human life has to be our top priority. We can’t risk one of our games being a superspreader event.
