The spring diamond season just keeps getter better for Oklahoma State fans.
It’s amazing to think of just how much softball and baseball postseason could end up being played in Stillwater once it’s all over.
The Cowgirls have not had to leave the state of Oklahoma since winning the Big 12 Tournament Championship in Oklahoma City, winning a regional, followed by a super regional in a sweep and now traveling back to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series.
Are the Cowgirls the hottest team in the country right now?
It’s hard to argue otherwise from a pure momentum aspect.
Are they a team of destiny?
That remains to be seen.
We’re enjoying the ride, and it was definitely a savvy move to lock down coach Kenny Gajewski for a few more seasons with a contract extension. His squads have elevated the program, the fandom and OSU Athletics.
If they can keep the same kind of fan enthusiasm going for a few years then a new stadium would be a good investment.
The Cowboy Baseball team has a sparkling new stadium and they’re going to put O’Brate to its best use yet – hosting a regional, and possibly, a super regional.
A lot of pundits thought maybe the Cowboys were on the bubble as a top-16 seed and potential regional host but it seems Josh Holliday and crew were rewarded even more so because of the challenges they took on in a tough nonconference schedule.
It’s kind of odd, on side you have the Cowgirls who got hot and stayed hot at the right time and ended up with a seven seed and then the Cowboys who were given credit for earlier in the season to end up a seven seed.
However it worked out, we’ll take it.
Good luck to both teams this weekend.
Let’s not forget having two golf teams in the NCAA tournament and a handful of track and field athletes with a chance for individual titles.
Go Pokes!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.