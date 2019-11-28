We’re thankful this year. Let’s get into it.
We’re thankful that so many people genuinely care about the future of Stillwater. It isn’t just the economic investments, but people are investing in people. There is always a huge return when you invest in people.
We’re thankful for the renewed effort between the Payne County Election Board and the City of Stillwater marketing to get information out about elections. We hope anyone hoping to run for City Council or school board has seen the information. If you haven’t seen it, the filing period opens Monday and closes Wednesday.
We’re thankful for a meaningful Bedlam. A loss doesn’t knock OU out of the Big 12 title game, but a win would still be great for the Cowboys with a nice bowl and shot at a 10-win season. That would be impressive.
We’re thankful for the support that has been shown for the Pioneers team as they work toward their first state football championship since 1967. The Pioneers have been on a collision course for a rematch with Bixby since spring football, and we’ve all seen it coming. We hope the entire town travels to Edmond and fills up both sides of Wantland Stadium.
We’re thankful to the subjects of the stories we tell and to the people of Stillwater who make the News Press their own.
We’re thankful, as always, to our readers. Most people might think having several thousand bosses doesn’t sound like a lot of fun. It’s our ideal working environment. We like that you care about the quality and the consistency of the product. You make us better journalists. We appreciate you.
