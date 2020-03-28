As worries and concerns grow around the ever-evolving novel coronavirus pandemic, there are unfortunately scams out there trying to take advantage of people during what is already a difficult time.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, it has gotten reports of texting, robocall and other types of scams. Some may offer a chance to be tested for coronavirus or claiming to have a cure available. Some text messages have claimed the government will order a mandatory two-week quarantine or tell people to go out and stock up on supplies.
There have been efforts by people posing as the World Health Organization asking for people’s account information or asking for money.
Ones that offer a free virus test kit are likely trying to gather personal and health insurance information. According to the FCC, there have also been reports of scams offering work-from-home job opportunities, student loan repayment plans and ways to pay off debt. There have also been scams reported about needing personal or bank account information to release the funds for government-issued checks that may be coming to many Americans at some point.
The best way to try and avoid being duped by scammers during this pandemic is to try to be very aware of who is contacting you. Many scams can seem legitimate, and may even use the name of a real organization. But that is the tactic used by the scammers to make people think it is legitimate.
It is important to be wary of unknown numbers, as scammers use ways of masking the number to look like a local phone call. It is also important to never share personal or financial information over email, texting or over the phone.
As we all try to navigate through these unprecedented times, it is important to be aware that there are many ways criminals are trying to take advantage of others. Stay calm but stay alert.
