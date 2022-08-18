The stated mission of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission has two items.
• Ensuring responsible development of oil and gas resources: reliable utility service at fair rates: safe and legal operation of motor carriers, pipelines, rail crossings, and fueling stations: and prevention and remediation of energy-related pollution of the environment: while
• Balancing the rights and needs of the people with those of regulated entities through development and enforcement of regulations in an open, transparent, ethical, and just manner.
It’s worth mentioning, because it seems odd when campaigns for corporation commissioner talk about unleashing the full might and power of our state’s oil companies.
It’s not lost on anyone that oil companies pump (no pun intended) a lot of money into these campaigns, but it’s strange to see it be so blatant.
Considering how rough the deep freeze was on ratepayers, how there is pretty much no regulation in our state on what we pay for gasoline and how lawsuits to this day are still going on earthquake damage, wouldn’t it be nice if more people were advocating for the ratepayers?
We know how much oil and gas means to this state, but we also know when we’re being overcharged and taken advantage of.
Do our oil companies really need more advocates in state office? Is it really the job of corporation commissioners to try and help local companies sidestep federal regulations?
Well, we guess it’s honest to say you have no qualms selling everyday Oklahomans down the river as long as the oil companies are getting their money’s worth?
