This week we’re welcoming more new students than ever onto the Stillwater campus at Oklahoma State University.
Here’s a breakdown of numbers provided by the university:
• More than 4,650 new freshman students
• More than 1,700 new students in STEM fields
• More than 3,000 honors students
• More than 1,000 incoming honors students
• More than 900 new freshman students with a 4.0 GPA or better in high school
• More than 600 new freshman students graduating in the top 5% of their class
• More than 560,000 community service hours for incoming freshman class
The freshman class breaks the old record by 375 students.
Well done.
It’s always an exciting, bustling, often maddening, time of year, but it can be a lot fun.
The new students bring with them new energy, new ideas, new hopes for a brighter future.
We’re a true college town with students making up about half our population. We hope these students will come to love and care about Stillwater the way we do and really take in scenery that exists off campus.
Eat at restaurants that aren’t part of chains.
Visit one of our many locally owned shops.
Come see some of our local art. There’s a lot of it and the local arts scene continues to grow.
Register to vote.
Spend time at our parks and lakes.
Follow your local news outlets.
Mostly, feel welcome and hang in there. It can be tough at first, but those who persevere are rewarded.
Welcome to Stillwater.
Go Pokes!
