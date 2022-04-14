We knew our Stillwater students were academically and musically inclined, but they’ve had a lot to celebrate lately.
Stillwater high school has three Academic All-State Scholars in Lenna Abouzahr, Nicholas Beldan and Connor Zamborsky. Beldan and Zamborsky have double honors as they join Faith Ziegler as a National Merit Finalists.
Those are some high marks.
Abouzahr and Zamborsky were also named among several All State Band members, joining Laura Huckaby, Josh Cowan, Kadyn Casteel, Sydney Thomas, Tristan Christy, Campbell Byrd and alternates Ben Wald, Jackson Joyce and Conner Sigrist.
Sophie Deng, a sophomore cellist was named All-State in orchestra. Dang has also been chosen to train in the NYO2 program at Carnegie Hall – the only selection from Oklahoma.
It has also been announced that the SHS band has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall.
All State Choir members were announced as Katy Croft, Molly Kelly, Delaynne France, Maddie Hall, Asa Thompson, Ziegler and James Williams (alternate tenor), with Molly Kelly earning a first alternate soprano honor.
The SHS Band, Orchestra and Choir were named Academic State Champions.
Other music awards included:
• Superior ratings for the eighth and ninth grade orchestras
• Superior ratings for the SMS Intermediate orchestra
• All 1’s for the Stillwater High School orchestra at OSSAA
The list is likely far from complete, but it goes to show how phenomenal this year has been for our gifted students.
Congratulations.
