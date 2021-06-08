Is there a more misused grouping of letters in the public discourse than H-I-P-A-A?
When private businesses first started requiring face coverings, the naysayers, said, “That’s a violation of privacy. How do you know I don’t have a medical condition that prevents me from wearing a mask? That’s a HIPAA violation.”
Now some businesses might require workers to be vaccinated. Some private businesses want to require proof of vaccination for entry.
Is that against HIPAA’s privacy rule?
Firstly, HIPAA, means the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. It’s basically a nationally standardized set of rules to protect patient privacy in regard to medical records and covered entities. That’s the important part. What are covered entities? These are health care providers like your doctors and hospitals, health plans like insurers, health care clearinghouses like companies that process health information by providers or insurers, and business associates, “A person or organization (other than a member of a covered entity’s workforce) using or disclosing individually identifiable health information to perform or provide functions, activities, or services for a covered entity. These functions, activities, or services include claims processing, data analysis, utilization review, and billing.”
This does not apply to most employers. Rules on medical privacy are not what a lot of people seem to think they are.
What could actually be an issue is that a businesses requiring a vaccine could potentially face problems if a vaccine resulted in injury. That could be considered a workplace injury, but even that isn’t fully settled.
“OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts. As a result, OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904’s (Code of Federal Regulations) recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination through May 2022. We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward.”
For good measure, it should be known that most of OSHA’s guidelines concerning COVID-19 are about employers’ maintaining safe environments, and how employees can’t be punished for speaking out about unsafe environments.
