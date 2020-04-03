We’ve all seen those photos or videos of people in China wearing the masks as they go about their daily lives.
Even well before the pandemic.
It started really increasing after the outbreak of SARS in Hong Kong in 2003. Now, at least from our very distant view from the other side of the world, it seems many people make it a daily routine. They aren’t all of them wearing secure N95 masks that medical personnel use, and it could be a lot of them wear the kind of dust masks people might use to mow the lawn.
What would we think about that if we were asked to do it here?
Initially, the CDC wrote that they would not recommend for people to wear masks. That was pretty early on. For one, as the CDC reported, most masks wouldn’t be all that great to keep people from ingesting or inhaling the virus and becoming infected.
But, that was then.
Some places that are hotspots are considering whether they might make wearing mask a suggestion, or even an order, for people who want to go out or interact with others.
Because, here’s the thing, and it’s the same thing a lot of people may have not understood about China, as well. Those mask aren’t just being worn by germaphobes, or people freaking out, for some it’s about a consideration of others. It’s about not wanting to spread an infection you might not know you have. Because, in this case, wearing a dust mask, or cloth mask, might actually help keep a lot of your droplets from spreading out as far.
Nothing is ever 100-percent safe. It’s hard. But, it’s a fine idea now to go about worrying you might affect others, even if you are feeling really great.
We don’t know what the future holds, and we hope you’re safe at home, but if you are out, and you want to wear a mask, fine. If you are out, and you see someone in a dust mask or cloth mask, don’t poke fun.
And, if you have N95 masks, we hope you’ll donate those to Stillwater Medical Center. It will do a lot of good there.
