It’s going to be tough to replace someone who has dedicated most of his adult life in service to this city, but that’s exactly what will be expected of the Stillwater City Council as Norman McNickle edges toward retirement.
McNickle said he plans to stay on up to June to the end of the fiscal year. He’s also willing to help with the transition.
He seems to really be looking forward to retirement, and we can’t say we blame him. McNickle’s tenure hasn’t been among the easiest is Stillwater’s history. It’s not that he couldn’t handle it, but he was given more to handle than a lot of managers. When he came in, the city, like many in Oklahoma, was still recovering from the recession and dealing with the far-reaching effects of low oil and gas revenues. City of Stillwater was having to make cuts, and McNickle had to make big decisions about reorganizing the workflow. A couple of years into bouncing back, the pandemic strikes. McNickle had to enforce decisions that didn’t go over with many residents.
He persevered. So did Stillwater. The two will be forever intertwined.
Our thanks to McNickle for his service, from patrol officer to chief of police to director of public safety to city manager. He’s earned a little time off.
We don’t know if there’s a “next level” to which a new city manger you bring Stillwater. We expect council to use every tool in the tool belt to find someone who can at least get close to caring about this city as much as McNickle did.
Happy trails, Norman.
