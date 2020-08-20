When given an opportunity on Wednesday to distance himself from Qanon, President Donald Trump said this, “I don’t know much about the movement other than, I understand, they like me very much, which I appreciate. But I don’t know much about the movement. I have heard that it is gaining in popularity from what I hear these are people … that don’t like seeing what’s going on in places like Portland, like Chicago, New York and other cities and states. I’ve heard these are people that love our country and don’t like seeing it.”
We could let that sink in, but we’ll probably need to back up a bit.
If you are unfamiliar with Qanon, it is in the kindest terms a conspiracy theory that centers around the belief in some anonymous figure close to the White House who is actively working against Deep State interests. This theory popped up in internet message boards and gained traction with the kind of disenfranchised people who believe there are truths being hidden from them. There have always been conspiracy theorists, but rarely has it gained political advocacy the way Qanon has.
Q supporters also support Trump, believing he is waging a war against “the swamp,” against elite pedophiles and in some cases cannibals. The Q followers can be found in great numbers at Trump rallies, waving signs and wearing T-shirts, unafraid to mug for the cameras.
It’s been reported that Qanon has been flagged as a domestic terrorism threat, but we already know the rocky relationship Trump has with the FBI, so that wouldn’t mean much to him.
But Qanon’s reach is already gaining ground with the mainstream. Candidate for Congress out of Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has publicly supported Qanon. She won her primary and in all likelihood will win the seat. She used to write for a conspiracy website called American Truth Seekers.
It isn’t uncommon for Trump to not denounce a conspiracy theory or movement if he thinks it benefits him, but this isn’t really about Trump. This is about all of us and what we’re willing to put up with if it means getting the results we want.
Qanon’s rise in popularity should frighten real conservatives. Online radicalization into fringe movements should frighten real conservatives. They need to see this for what it is, manipulation.
