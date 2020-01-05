State Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, filed legislation Friday that, if passed, would increase Oklahoma’s minimum wage from the $7.25 federal rate to $10.50 per hour.
It’s bound to get little traction with Oklahoma’s conservative lawmakers, but it does stir discussion and maybe that’s Young’s hope.
More than half the country’s states have a minimum wage higher than the federal minimum requirement, and it’s probably along the lines you think of red and blue states.
Let’s not get carried away, though, because it’s not an as simple as left and right. Often the problem with discussing wage increases is that the language is tied to emotions and rallying people behind the imagery of abject poverty. We have poverty here. We have poverty everywhere. We have homeless people in states with higher minimum wage. Top economists will argue over the pros and cons.
The conservative argument that minimum wage was never meant to be a living wage is a solid one. The liberal argument that any 40-hour work week should provide a person with enough money to make ends meet has a lot of merit, too.
Also, how many people are actually on minimum wage?
The data is a couple of years old, but a 2018 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics had 2017 numbers that showed approximately 28,000 of Oklahoma’s hourly workforce of 901,000 made at or less that minimum wage, which would likely be taking in tipped workers. That 3.1 percentage was 12th highest among the 50 states.
Going back 10 years, there was a spike in that percentage every time the minimum wage increased. When minimum wage increased, more workers were making minimum wage.
Also, interesting. Of the 28,000, almost 71.4 percent were women.
We’re not sure what it all means or how it could be spun, but we know that data needs to be part of the conversation.
