We’ve seen a handful of people who have reported campaign signs going missing after being placed in yards or other places.
The people talking about having signs go missing don’t think it’s the wind.
That would be our first assumption, because it’s been pretty breezy.
But, maybe people are stealing or removing signs from yards that aren’t theirs, because sometimes people do that sort of thing.
It’s a pretty childish act, but politics don’t always put us in the right head space.
And yes, stealing campaign signs, or anything else that doesn’t belong to you is a property crime, but it’s also a violation of all good sense.
We’ve all read that this is among the most divisive times in our nation’s history, and at times it seems as if all decorum has been tossed aside, but really, no one is forcing us to behave in a way that promotes tribalism over being neighborly.
Maybe cable news and social media force us to choose a side in our consumptions we alone our responsible for our actions.
Civil discourse is out there if we want to pursue it. We would probably be better off if we tried to think about the reasons someone would vote differently than we do rather than assume they have been corrupted.
We can do better. We can be better, but it really starts with taking a position that the person with the opposing political view is not “out to get you.”
If that’s too large a step, consider a smaller one that, regardless of what you think, you don’t act out in a way that trespasses against another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.