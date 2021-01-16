Everyone wants children to be in schools, in-person, but we can’t tell what people are willing to do to actually get us to that point safely.
We learned this week, that once again, Stillwater Public Schools will be in distance learning because Payne County continues to trend well over the daily caseload to remove us from the red category.
“We desperately want our students safely back in school,” SPS posted to social media Thursday. “Please continue to follow and help promote safety procedures such as wearing a mask anytime you are with someone you do not live with, washing your hands, maintaining social distancing, avoiding large group gatherings (especially indoors), and staying home if you do not feel well. These behaviors are vital to controlling the pandemic spread and helping return our students to the classroom.”
We’re basically doing as badly as we have been since the pandemic began as far as spread, though medical science has been come a little further along in keeping people alive.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, meanwhile, has been on a propaganda spree of highlighting schools that are going back to in-person classes.
If you follow on social media, you’ve seen an almost single-minded effort from the state’s highest official, making post after post congratulating schools moving to in-person, or using cherry-picked data to suggest that it is safe.
What we haven’t seen is a reaction from the governor to the surely disappointing, if not devastating, revelation that there basically is no federal reserve of vaccines to send to states.
We also haven’t heard from the governor about the critical point many hospitals have reached. How community spread has basically grown to such a point that the state gave up on contact tracing.
What we don’t have is any semblance of a plan to increase testing, anything else that would focus on mitigation, and maybe more importantly, any guidance for schools that don’t have the teachers, substitutes, staff or bus drivers they need to be in-person safely.
What we had was the administration rejecting the weekly White House report, because they feel White House recommendations were “editorial opinion.”
You know what we should call opinions based on science?
A good start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.