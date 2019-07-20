When President John F. Kennedy announced the intention to lead America toward landing on the moon, he set in motion the process that led to one of the greatest achievements in human history.
Apollo 11 landed men on the moon on July 20, 1969, with today marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. There have been many advances in scientific achievement during the past five decades, and the moon landing serves as a beacon of what is possible when people set their sights on achieving a goal, no matter the difficulty.
When Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embarked on the Saturn V, they had the eyes of the world upon them. The world watched in amazement as Armstrong and Aldrin became the first two humans to walk on the moon. Even today, there are only 12 people who have set foot on another planetary surface aside from Earth.
There are countries that haven’t achieved landing on the moon that have set about doing so. Only the U.S., the former Soviet Union and China have achieved soft-landing a spacecraft on the moon. An unmanned Chinese spacecraft became the first man-made object to land on the far side of the moon in January. Israel launched a robotic lander that was meant to land on the moon, but crashed earlier this year. India is close to becoming the fourth nation to achieve a soft landing, and its current mission is to become the first nation to land a craft on the south pole of the moon.
Even today, the prospect of landing on the moon still fascinates the minds of people all over the world. The fact that only a handful of nations have even attempted such feats show just how extraordinary the Apollo program was. It cost billions of dollars in the 1960s to the early 1970s, but what America got out of the program is priceless. It gave America an unprecedented level of prestige that it still carries today. The U.S. is still among the world’s leaders in space exploration and cooperation.
The moon remains the only other celestial body that has been stood on by a human being, but people walking around on Mars is a realistic possibility for the not-so-distant future. There could be countless worlds that may one day be visited by mankind, but for now, we can still revel in the achievement that was accomplished on July 20, 1969.
