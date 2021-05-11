Oklahoma congressional redistricting, if it stays close to the proposal following legislative approval, would mean adding a couple more politicians to our coverage area.
Two whole extra reps for the county.
Stillwater generally has three representatives with Districts 33, 34 and 35. Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater), in District 34, covers what we might call “Stillwater proper” by circling the downtown area from. Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater), in 33 covers much of the rest of the county, surrounding 34 and then stretching south, east and west, including pieces of western Logan County. Rep. Ty Burns (R-Morrison), is over District 35, which covers most of that little hat on the top of Payne County that includes Glencoe.
The proposed House district comes pretty close to what we have now, but would mean the southern part of Payne County, including “Perkins proper” would now be in District 32. That district would pretty much be Lincoln County plus Perkins. It’s currently Lincoln County plus some of Logan County. Rep. Kevin Wallace (R-Wellston) is the rep for District 32.
The new maps wouldn’t take affect until 2022, so it could mean anyone might be repping these new districts.
Those changes pale in comparison to the proposed changes in the Senate. Right now, Sen. Tom Dugger’s District 21 is Payne County. That’s the district. Pretty clean lines. The proposed district basically cuts diagonal slashes across the County. The new 21 still contains central Stillwater, but extends mostly eastward to pick up Drumright. District 20 encroaches into Payne County to take just about everything west of Cottonwood Road and that Glencoe hat. The proposed District 20 reaches into Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Payne and Pawnee Counties. That’s a lot of campaign stops.
