State health officials are concerned about rising cases of sexual transmitted infections, with an emphasis on syphilis.
We all should be.
It isn’t just an Oklahoma problem, but if cases are rising across the country, and Oklahoma cases are higher than the national average, that’s a very big problem.
According to the CDC, rates of syphilis have increased mostly year over year, then saw a 6.8 percent jump from 2019-2020. According to the OSDH, primary and secondary syphilis cases among women increased 860 percent from 2014 to 2018.
Early symptoms are round, painless ulcers or chancres. Symptoms in the secondary stage include rashes on the palms, bottom of the feet, torso or other parts of the body. Other symptoms are: Sores in the mouth or sexual organs among others.
More information is available at oklahoma.gov/health/syphillis.
Syphilis is highly infectious, and if left untreated, can lead to severe neurological problems and death.
Syphilis is very treatable in its early stages, so testing is paramount. Safer sex practices and regular testing can go along way to preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections.
Testing is free at county health departments.
Please don’t allow shame or stigma stop you from preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.