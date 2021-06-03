Is there a way to get to the bottom of former Attorney General Mike Hunter’s resignation without having to slog through a sensationalized and scandalized version of it?
We hope so, because there are some issues that deserve further examination.
Hunter, as we all know by now, resigned shortly before his divorce was made public. But, in our modern reality, we all know that most elected politicians, even in Oklahoma, could have a career that survives a divorce, even an affair.
So, it has to be something else, doesn’t it?
Surely, the duty to the state has to outweigh personal shame or pride. Hunter had a lot of duty.
The AG’s office is smack in the middle of trying to work through Native jurisdiction following the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
Pharmaceutical companies are trying to appeal decisions that went for the State stemming from the opioid suits.
Hunter was trying to get the state’s money back in a deal in which he says a company stiffed the health department for ventilators to the tune of more than $800,000.
He signed our state on for the suit against Biden’s decision to halt the Keystone Pipeline.
With all of these things hanging in the balance, one move was made to clear a ledger. On his way out the door, Hunter dropped a bribery case against former Cabinet secretary David Ostrowe.
State outlets have reported that a woman with whom Hunter was having an affair may have had some professional grievances with Ostrowe.
Ostrowe is now suing Hunter.
We can’t accept that someone could just walk away from the spotlight and hope that we will not then look into any possible wrongdoing or misuse of office.
We need an independent investigation into Hunter, the AG’s office and how his office treated other state agencies. We need a lot more information.
