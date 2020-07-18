We know school opening is a moving target, so it can’t be easy to plan for all the students, teachers and staff for an entire school district.
A few months ago, when SPS released its graduation plan, which set a date for an Oklahoma City venue, more than a few people were upset. Some were upset with the location and travel requirements, but plenty of others were upset because the news came in a release after 8 p.m. on a Friday, and it didn’t appear that many stakeholders had notice it was going to happen that way.
Since that time, SPS has rescheduled graduation, but also gone about the decision-making in a much more open way and we all appreciate that.
The district has had several community conversations and surveys to gauge how staff and parents feel about reopening.
More than 70 percent of teachers completed the back to school survey and more than 2,757 parents responded to the survey.
A couple of findings:
• The top three concerns for parents about children’s return were: My child/children progressing academically; my child/children’s social and emotional needs and my child/children’s ability to follow social distancing guidelines.
• 71 percent of parents said they preferred a traditional education on campus.
• In a survey of teachers, asked about comfort of returning, only 10.5 percent said they were not all concerned and more than 60 percent were in the concerned (28.7), very concerned (16.9) or extremely concerned (18.5) categories.
We’re glad to learn that safety is such a priority. And we appreciate this open approach from Stillwater Public Schools as we move forward. Thank you.
