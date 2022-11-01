Elon Musk set the trap and promptly stepped in it.
The purported richest man has purchased and taken over Twitter, the social media company favored by politicians, journalists, academia and people who don’t mind a bit of mess.
Musk had been critical of what he viewed big tech censorship, or a lack of “free speech” on the sight.
After the 2016 election, and reports that foreign countries used social media to meddle in the election. And, as misinformation was spreading more quickly than the coronavirus during the worldwide pandemic, social media companies did take a more stringent approach to what was allowed on the sites.
Misinformation and disinformation works because a lot of people believe it. As we know, social media uses algorithms that tailor content to each user. So, when people stop seeing as much of the kind of things they used to see, it’s going to lead to a lot questions for those already conspiracy minded.
But, it boils down to many right-wing folks believing that right-wing views were being snuffed out by Big Tech. And, that the Left wasn’t being treated with the same veracity.
It’s not completely unfounded. There is anecdotal evidence of some instances where Twitter went too far. The final straw for many might have been when Twitter treated the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story as misinformation. Not exactly.
But, private company platforms are not the government, and aren’t required the same guidelines for what they won’t allow.
But, in came the fixer, Elon Musk, to set Twitter free.
And, within days of his ownership, Musk retweets a conspiracy theory about Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul from a website that traffics in fake stories.
What a feeling it must be to be rich and unbothered by pesky things like conscience.
It’s doubtful someone who had so much success doing things his own way will take the misstep as a lesson, but shared truths should be our baseline and not an unobtainable goal.
