The unintended consequences of a bill that requires schools to inform parents when students are discussing gender or sexuality, could put students in harm’s way.
Parents don’t always know best.
Sen. Cody Rogers (R-Tulsa) said last week that he is planning to file legislation “that ensures parents remain in control of conversations and actions regarding their children’s gender identity and sexual orientation.”
The language of the bill hasn’t been provided, and it probably isn’t yet finalized, but in a release to the media, Rogers said the measure “requires that district school boards put procedures in place notifying parents of any changes or issues their student is having related to their mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being … School personnel would be responsible for recommending students have these conversations at home with a parent or legal guardian.”
On the surface, it’s kind of easy to say parents should have the final say in their children’s development.
“Children are in school to learn, not to be indoctrinated through inappropriate conversations that do not follow state standards,” Rogers said. “The health and safety of students is a top priority, and this bill ensures that parents, school staff and the student are all on the same page about what is best for the child’s well-being.”
If health and safety is a top priority, Rogers needs to scrap this bill, well intentioned or not.
Not all parents treat their children with care and compassion. Some parents abuse their children. Educators are one of the most frequent sources of reports for child abuse, according to surveys by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families Administration on Children, Youth and Families.
And, according to the Trevor Project’s National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health close to 34 percent of LGBTQ youth surveyed reported suffering physical abuse from parents as a result of sexual orientation and/or gender identity.
For older children, neglect or rejection can lead to homelessness. In the Trevor Project survey, 16 percent of LGBTQ youth said they had slept away from home and of those that ran away, more than half of those said it was due to mistreatment or fear of mistreatment because of their identity.
Students should not be afraid to turn to a trusted teacher or school employee for fear of what could happen at home.
We also question the constitutionality of the measure. Children, like their parents, have rights to freedom of expression. Would it not limit that expression if children knew that speaking to adults on these matters would require those adults to inform the parents?
