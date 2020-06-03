Whataboutism, we realize, is not a very elevated form of argument, but it seems to be the only thing a lot of people understand.
How’s this?
The #metoo movement gained traction and momentum in 2017, sweeping through entertainment, big business and everyday life. Women everywhere, said yes, they had also experienced sexual harassment or worse.
Many men may not have been aware that people so close to them had experienced something like that. They’ve certainly never done anything like that.
Cue the refrain, “Well, not all men…”
A middle-age white woman calls the police on a black family who are barbecuing without a permit. A middle-age white man calls the police on a black delivery driver in a gated neighborhood. Why are white people so suspicious?
“Not all white people…”
A black person dies in police custody, it gets made public, sometimes there’s a demand for justice, sometimes it sparks a national outcry. A symptom of institutional racism or a few bad apples?
“Not all police…”
A protest is peaceful, until the peace breaks. Maybe some of the peaceful protesters went home, maybe some stayed and decided to throw things. Maybe there were opportunists and instigators who wanted to loot, sow division or damage property and people. Why are they doing this? Why are they tearing up their own neighborhoods?
Not all protesters, right?
