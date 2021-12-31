Stillwater Public Schools will have a new superintendent after the board voted Thursday to release Marc Moore from his contract. in a “mutual separation agreement.”
Did they say why?
No.
Do they have to?
Not by law, but are they excluded from talking about it?
Under Oklahoma law, a public body may keep personnel records confidential, “which relate to internal personnel investigations including examination and selection material for employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, discipline or resignation” or “Where disclosure would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy such as employee evaluations, payroll deductions, employment applications submitted by persons not hired by the public body, and transcripts from institutions of higher education maintained in the personnel files of certified public school employees.”
Into a return to open session Thursday, Board Vice President Tim Riley said, “Recognizing that matters between the superintendent and board are confidential personnel matters, I move to approve the agreement for mutual separation for the superintendent.”
All matters? Would a “mutual separation agreement” be the subject of an internal personnel investigation or a “clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy”?
If it does, does this forbid board members from speaking openly about the position, or expectations for the position, job functions?
Nope.
Prior to the meeting, News Press reporter Michelle Charles was told that by policy individual board members deferred to the president or vice president.
True, the board members could not have told us individually how they would vote on the resignation outside of the public meeting. That would essentially be a straw poll, violating the Open Meetings Act.
But, what of that policy?
If it’s truly a policy the board constructed in a public meeting, we would suggest amending it.
Elected officials have a responsibility to their constituents.
