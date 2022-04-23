The focus on our civic duty during election season is usually about voting.
We make sure folks are registered to vote, we make sure they know their election dates, what’s on the ballot, when the polls open, and we tell them it’s a privilege to vote.
After this latest filing period, a lot more of our effort needs to be making sure people run for office.
Reported by the Oklahoma Watch’s Trevor Brown, 44 percent of the 125 legislative seats up for 2022 are already decided, with candidates filing unopposed. In statewide races for Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner and State Auditor, no Democrats even bothered to file. In fact, no one at all chose to run against Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready.
A state office, with no contest.
Locally, we have candidates for Payne County Assessor, County Treasurer, County Commissioner District 1, District Attorney, District Judge, Associate District Judge and District 20 State Senator all running unopposed. Three other races will be decided in the primaries.
You could take the position that everyone just thinks all these folks will do, or have done, a swell job but that diminishes the importance of the offices. It diminishes the responsibility office holders have to the public.
Republicans are going to do fine this term, and will likely even add to their dominance at the State Capitol and county administration buildings.
The Democrat Party in Oklahoma needs to be trying to identify people who could run for different seats across the state. Where is their leadership?
