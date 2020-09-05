When News Press reporter Michelle Charles interviewed Sen. James Lankford, they dealt a little bit about the public mistrust that surrounds information on COVID-19.
We all know there are outright conspiracy theorists that we can mostly write off, but Lankford touched on something that is a little bit tougher to ignore. With a novel virus, information is constantly changing, we are all case studies, there is a lot of trial and error and that makes it tough for people who may not normally be that skeptical.
“It is all still extremely new and one of the challenges is: Every time there’s a change, and there’s a change all the time, somebody gets mad and says ‘This wasn’t true months ago, why is it suddenly true now?’” Lankford said.
That happens quite a bit. But what also happens is a lot of people like to use whatever new information comes their way as confirmation on their suspicions, then use it to promote further misinformation.
We’ve seen this time and again as people double down on their anti-mask stance, or those who find justification after justification why none of this is as bad as anyone thinks while the morbid reality plays out in front of us.
The next thing that’s going to test us, and it’s already simmering a bit, is how the Oklahoma State Department of Health rolls in the new testing results and data. Get ready for reactions to be a circus sideshow.
Mainly, the rapid-antigen tests will be added to the results. They weren’t before. Those rapid tests were what was used to test the entire OSU sorority, which we’re happy to report, is now out of quarantine without any additional cases. Previously the only way that would go to the daily numbers is if a positive rapid result was confirmed by a PCR test – that’s the kind of test OSU uses at the University Health Center.
The Frontier’s Kassie McClung reported that OSDH will not be retroactively adding former positive rapid tests to the state’s current numbers.
Instead, what will get are reports that include terms like “probable” and “suspected,” and the state will change how it calculates positivity.
We’ve been critical before, but we believe the state is on the right track here. More data is going to help us. A healthy amount of skepticism is good, but letting the science lead us on this has been the right move.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.