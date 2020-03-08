Is there something wrong with Oklahoma’s method for citizen-led initiatives that bring state questions to the ballot. We wouldn’t think, but our neighbor Rep. John Pfeiffer, (R-Orlando) does.
Pfeiffer is proposing House Joint Resolution 1027, which would require a certain amount of signatures from constituents in each of Oklahoma’s five congressional districts. Currently, petitions require 8 percent of voters statewide to sign up for ballot initiatives, and that increases to 15 percent for constitutional amendments.
Pfeiffer believes that since most of the signatures can be gathered in more populous places like Oklahoma City and Tulsa, this can cut rural Oklahomans out of the decision-making. He’s not wrong that signatures are probably more readily available in these areas, but he also hasn’t given us an example where the system has failed rural voters.
The big issue, as we see it, is that rural voters would actually be given a sort of veto power, when all people are trying to do is bring something up for a statewide vote. Just signing the petition doesn’t make something law, it still has to make it to the polls.
And, it isn’t that easy to get signatures. Medical marijuana initiatives failed a couple of times before reaching the threshold. The petition against Constitutional Carry failed to reach the threshold.
It seems that a lot of Oklahomans have a lot of the same values. We kind of like that we are able to get things done when the Legislature fails. We have plenty examples of that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.