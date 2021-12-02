We hope people aren’t shirking their COVID-19 boosters.
We should consider ourselves extremely fortunate that we can easily schedule boosters and have them so readily available. Not to sound too much like a parent whose kids won’t eat vegetables, but there are poor souls in other countries who would gladly switch places.
At some point, we would expect vaccination status to shift to a point where being “fully vaccinated” means being boosted.
Immunity wanes. And the vaccine, which has been proven safe and effective – if based on nothing else than the hundreds of millions of people who are safely vaccinated – is still the best defense and COVID-19. Yes, there are breakthrough cases, but the vaccine still makes it harder for the virus to infect you. It overwhelmingly makes the virus less likely to hospitalize and kill people.
If you are six months or more out from your last shot, it’s time for a new one. It’s simple math. Now, if you are very far out from a first shot, that may be some different math.
That may be the case for some in Payne County. According to the latest epidemiology report, 96.6 of county residents over the age of 65 have had at least one dose of the vaccine. That falls to 81.7 percent for fully vaccinated.
That report doesn’t have numbers for the percentage of Oklahomans that have been boosted. We’re going to need that data before too long.
We’re in this pandemic for as long as people are willing to put politics over public health. Vaccination is the quickest way out of the pandemic.
You can schedule appointments with pretty much any local pharmacy. You can also go to https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/ to see what all is available.
