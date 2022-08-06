We’re still in the middle of a blazing summer, but it’s officially back-to-school time for Stillwater Public Schools and some of our other area schools.
A handful of sports and marching bands are already practicing, when temperatures allow.
Teachers and staff report Monday in Stillwater. Meet the Teacher Night is Tuesday. The first day of school is Thursday.
Football scrimmages will be here before long.
The school system really is, in a lot of ways, the beating heart of a rural community. It ties us together. We root for its successes. We want the best for our kids.
It’s part of what makes it so hard for us to see them attacked at their very core. Stillwater Schools was the target of politicized campaigns to rein in “indoctrination.” That outcry led to changes for the entire public school system across the state. That’s why what happens in Tulsa and Mustang is also very much a local issue.
Politicians have used teachers and students as political footballs. They’ve attacked schools’ accreditation and funding.
And for those who make the most noise, it’s just adds to their engagement. They get to make a name for themselves as crusaders without thinking about the longterm impacts.
Even more worrisome, they would actually prefer to see public schools disrupted and dismantled in service of private school lobbyists.
It’s tough out there sometimes, but we remain optimistic. We’re encouraged by the support shown to teachers, staff and students.
We’re encouraged by people who know the goal should be a strong, safe education for all students regardless of income.
We’re hopeful for a school year that provides more academic, artistic and athletic excellence.
Go Pioneers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.