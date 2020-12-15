Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Freezing rain this morning will become a wintry mix of precipitation. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.