Even if you aren’t sure you’ll ever need it, you should probably go ahead and order your at-home COVID-19 tests.
As many people have been made aware, four rapid antigen tests (not PCR) can be ordered online through the mail at https://special.usps.com/testkits.
Those who don’t have internet access can place an order by phone at 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).
Tests do have expiration dates, and even though at some point we might be out of this wave, we can’t always see the future. Better to be safe than sorry in this case.
And, if you’ve already bought some, in case you weren’t aware, your medical insurer is also obligated to reimburse you for at-home tests. Health plans cover up to eight tests per month per person. Keep your receipts.
The following is the CDC guidance on when to use your at-home tests:
• If you begin having COVID-19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell, or
• At least five days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, or
• When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
And, if you’re having symptoms, don’t give up after one negative result. The CDC recommends giving yourself another 24 hours and then testing again.
There have been a lot of anecdotal reports of people with repeated negative tests before finally testing positive. You might need to schedule a PCR test to confirm. Check the portal at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/testing-sites.html.
Masking up is still a good idea. Social distancing is still a good idea. And, by now we’d hope you know, don’t go into work sick.
