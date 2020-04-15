Imagine diving deep into the water, maybe deeper than you ever have.
As you look up toward the surface of the water, you can’t really tell how far away you are. The water is a little murky. You don’t actually have a sense of the depth. You’ve held your breath before, but the longer you do it, the more painful it is.
That should sum up the situation for a lot of us. But, for many, the closer we get to the surface, the more tantalizing it is to take that big gulp.
We’re kind of in that spot with all the people who are trying to hustle us back into business. And we fully understand wanting to get back to work, wanting to feel like we’re in the flow of commerce, buying groceries, paying rent or naturally, going where we want.
What if that’s what drowns us?
The longer we go, the drum beat for getting businesses back open is only going to be louder. It will be fueled by our own frustrations, our doubt and our general malaise.
The goal, though, hasn’t changed. One of the main reasons for doing the social distancing, wearing masks, slowing the spread, is to not overwhelm our local health care infrastructure. That’s where our heads need to be. A spike in infection that requires hospitalization could cripple us. That would impact not only the COVID-19 response, but also response for other health care emergencies and it puts our health care workers at greater risk for infection.
So, we’ve mixed metaphors, sorry, but we all want that same big breath of fresh air. It’s going to test our resolve, but we can do it.
