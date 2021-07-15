The staff at Our Daily Bread, Payne County’s Food and Resource Center, has added another service to its many offerings. A full-fledged salon has already brought surprised smiles to the 10 or so who have chosen to get their hair cut while also shopping for food.
This was made possible by donations from local stylist Jennifer Wheeler, who was able to provide the barber chairs and also had a hand in accruing the products and other tools of the trade. Wheeler operates The Wash House Salon & Soapery in Stillwater and has been friends with Our Daily Bread Executive Director Rachael Condley for many years.
Condley reached out to Wheeler after having toured a facility in Bartlesville that had many amenities such as dental, furniture and clothing options, a salon and more. Condley said many of these were either already being done in Stillwater or were things that Our Daily Bread was not interested in pursuing. But she couldn’t shake the thought of bringing a salon to Our Daily Bread. After speaking with Wheeler, the salon was up and standing in about two weeks.
There are plans in place for many volunteers who have already reached out to cut hair, and the program is likely to only grow with time.
Our Daily Bread has provided help for people across the entirety of Payne County, and its staff members are always on the lookout to expand what they can offer. It is a great example of community collaboration toward a common goal of bettering people’s lives. Kudos to everyone who has helped set up the salon.
It might seem like a small thing to some, but haircuts, a shampoo, a shave – those kinds of things can help restore or preserve dignity.
It’s a good service, and will need support to continue. Please consider volunteering your time or money to Our Daily Bread.
