When do we return to normal?
If normal means we’re all back at our jobs, back in restaurants and our economy functioning like it was before the outbreak, that could be a long, long time.
The problem we’re seeing right now is that there are some very different definitions of normal. Some folks seem to think that normal equates to getting the stock market well, even if that means ending quarantines before we’ve got a firm grip on COVID-19.
We’ve all suffered from what at best can be considered inconsistent messaging. At worst, it’s been deliberate denial.
If you’re paying attention, you know that things are already not great. All you have to do is look at how strained the hospitals across the country are. Hospitals are already running low on necessary supplies because they have to take extra precautions. Imagine what that would look like if infection was to spread unchecked.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said Sunday that the state is taking its cues from the CDC. President Trump on Sunday seemed to imply that the power on making shutdown calls is in the hands of the governors.
We would wish people would understand that enduring this crunch now could save us a whole lot of pain later. We certainly hope that people aren’t actually trying to put a dollar amount on human life.
Longterm, it’s going to take a vaccine, plus very stable treatment options to put COVID-19 behind us. Right now, we all play a part in reducing infection, saving our hospitals and staying home when we can. That’s what it’s going to take. Even here in little ol’ Payne County. This our path back to normal.
