As the heat keeps eclipsing the century mark across most of the country, there is one group in need of attention. A group that can’t find reprieve without the help of others.
Across the state and country, animal rescues and shelters are over capacity – including Stillwater’s Animal Welfare and Humane Society – and pets continually get abandoned or dumped on the daily.
It’s our responsibility to help curb this seldom talked about crisis that will likely get worse with people finding ways to “cut costs” with growing inflation – especially with pet food and supplies seeing a greater increase over the past 12 months, according to statistics released by the Bureau of Labor.
There are multiple ways to help in this ongoing crisis.
First and foremost, is to make sure your personal pets are spayed/neutered. You can ensure the safety of your own pet by microchipping them, making it easier for organizations to return them home if the pet managed to escape.
If you are looking to find a new pet for your family, look first to adopt from the overrun shelters and rescues. It’s very likely that they have exactly the right pet you are looking for – be it an adult or puppy, small or large breed, mixed or purebred.
But before doing so, make sure you can commit the time and energy to care for the new addition to your family. The worst thing that can happen to a rescue animal is to be abandoned over and over, making it more difficult to be adopted as the pet begins to lose faith in humans.
If you’d like a pet but don’t know if it’s the right time to add to the family, consider fostering. Shelters and rescues are constantly looking for fosters, and typically will cover the cost of food and vet bills while they are in your foster care.
There is no long term commitment for you personally, but it has a profound impact on the pet getting out of a shelter and showcasing it can be social, and it alleviates the strain on the organizations.
Perhaps you don’t have time to foster a pet at home but are looking to get out of the house a few times a week. Most shelters and rescues are grateful to have volunteers that can help socialize with pets in the kennel environment – be it via taking them for walks, or even just giving them human interaction with belly rubs.
There are many ways to help some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.
